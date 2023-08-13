One wedding and a war – new film being created in Warwickshire

ROGER Harding is a busy man. A retired Warwickshire County Council official who’s both a Stratford town and district councillor, he’s in the process of making a 100-minute feature film set during and after the Second World War.

As someone who’s spent most of his adult life as a semi-professional and amateur thespian – he got his Equity card 25 years ago – he’s a seasoned man of the theatre with some film-making experience thrown in for good measure.

His latest venture, which is a true labour of love, is a film he’s entitled Calling the Tune, which contains the message that it’s better to make music together than fight each other. It falls firmly into what is known as the “anti-war” category of cinema.