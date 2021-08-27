One person missing as large fire rages at Warwickshire industrial site

Explosions could could be seen as the fire raged. Photo: Mark Williamson L28/8/21/5856. (50654875)

Police have confirmed that one person is still unaccounted for as firefighters continue to tackle a large fire at an industrial estate in Leamington.

A huge was seen rising above the scene of the incident at Leeson Polyurethanes on Juno Drive, as seen in the drone footage captured by LookingDown drone services.

Local resident Shehnaz Khan, 29, lives about a mile away and said she did not hear the initial explosion but quickly noticed the smoke.

She said: “Popped into the garden, looked up and (saw) clouds of smoke bigger than anything I’ve seen before in Leamington.

“Leamington is such a quiet town, nothing like this ever happens at all… I’ve lived here nearly 30 years, since I was born, and it’s the quietest town.

“There’s so much smoke, honestly… it just looks like it’s gone all the way up to the clouds.”

Warwickshire Police said businesses and houses near Juno Drive have been evacuated. Anyone living within 70 metres of the site is being urged to keep windows and doors closed.

Labour MP Matt Western said he has heard the fire may involve chemicals from a plastics business unit.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they have two paramedic officers and a hazardous area response team at the scene, but added that they have not had any patients to deal with.

Police sealed off a wide area around the blaze Photo: Mark Williamson L28/8/21/5866. (50654886)

The fire in Leamington Spa close to nearby housing. Photo: Mark Williamson L28/8/21/5869. (50654887)

Leamington Fire. Photo: Twitter. (50654896)

Fire fighters and their appliances attended from all over the county and beyond. Photo: Mark Williamson L28/8/21/5839. (50654869)

Smoke from the fire in Leamington Spa could be seen from Ettington. Photo: Mark Williamson L28/8/21/5872. (50654889)

Smoke from the fire in Leamington Spa hung over nearby houses. Photo: Mark Williamson L28/8/21/5847. (50654872)