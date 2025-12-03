One of the world’s rarest beers will be on sale in Stratford… at £75 a pint

A STRATFORD taproom has taken delivery of one of the world’s rarest beers… but a pint of this sought-after stout will set you back a whopping £75.

At 21 per cent ABV, Ya Bard in Rother Street will be selling Blessed, made by Alaska’s Anchorage Brewing Company, by a third of a pint, so a more reasonable £25 to get a task of this liquid gold.

So what’s so great about Blessed? It’s barrel-aged in bourbon casks for three years and, according to an online reviewer, the taste is ‘bourbony, caramel and booze bolstered with vanilla, chocolate fudge, hints of baking spice and almost dried orange’.

Just two kegs of the Blessed’s 2025 vintage are crossing the Atlantic - and only one is making it to these shores.

Dave Moore, owner of Ya Bard in Rother Street, Stratford, with the UK's only keg of Blessed.

Ya Bard owner Dave Moore said it’s a privilege to be the only bar in the UK to get its hands on Blessed and is preparing for a special pouring day on Saturday (6th December).

“I’ve been trying to get my hands on a keg since I first tasted it in 2021,” said Dave, who runs Ya Bard with his partner Sam. “But vintages are only released occasionally and very few make their way overseas. I’ve chased and chased… and it’s finally paid off.

“It’s a real coop for us and our customers. We want to bring the best beers from around the world to our small bar in Stratford.”

Dave is expecting connoisseurs of craft beer to travel from far and wide to get a taste of Blessed - and will only be pouring third-pint tipples on the day to ensure as many punters as possible get a taste of the limited-edition ale.

But at the equivalent of £75 a pint, does he think guests will find the price tag hard to swallow?

“I can understand the price might raise an eyebrow,” added Dave. “What I’d say is that it’s potentially a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity; it’s an experience to savour one of the rarest beers in the world.

“A very nice glass of Rioja might set you back £20 or £25. To me this is another level of quality, a niche product. And customers will get a Blessed glass to keep.

“It’s the best stout, possibly the best beer, I’ve ever tasted. The complexity of the flavours is extraordinary. Obviously, I’ve not sampled the 2025 version yet and don’t know how good it’s going to be.

“But at 21 per cent alcohol by volume, it’s going to be an epic, epic beer!”

And if you think you may be able to find a bottle or two of Blessed online, then think again. The 2024 stock is all gone in the UK and would have set you back around £60… per bottle.