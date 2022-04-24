One Last Night at The Boathouse

In September 1994, Stratford was at the end of a long summer of festivals, clubbing and parties. Sunday nights at The Boathouse played an important role in that scene, and before it closed its doors for good, revellers got together for one final night. DAVID ADAMSON takes a trip back to the last night at The Boathouse.

AFTER a weekend spent in the clubs of Coventry, Birmingham and London, there was only one place to go for many young people in Stratford – the Boathouse.

The queue outside The Boathouse on its final Sunday night (56103969)

Its Sunday night events during the early 1990s attracted party-goers from far and wide looking to finish the weekend’s festivities in the company of friends and like-minded people.