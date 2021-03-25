One in five Warwickshire schools hit by positive Covid tests.

According to Warwickshire County Council 36 out of 175 states schools in the county have had at least one confirmed Covid case among their pupils and overall 109 pupils out of 62,064 across the county have been identified with the virus.

The data on cases up until Monday March 22 also shows how many staff have tested positive in the last seven days.

Today's Herald shows the latest Covid stats and news. (45498947)

16 out of Warwickshire’s 3,843 teachers also have the virus while 12 out of 5,605 non-teaching staff have also tested positive for the virus.

The latest data also shows 109 pupils out of a total of 62,064 on the roll have also had cases confirmed.

Schools that have closed or experienced class closures include Thomas Jolyffe and Henley.

The news comes as parts of Stratford-upon-Avon and Warwick have seen a slight rise in coronavirus cases. See today’s Herald for the latest statistics and Covid-related news.