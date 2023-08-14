One hundred Stratford businesses could benefit from changes to BID levy

A DRAMATIC move to take the financial pressures off smaller enterprises in Stratford is being made by the organisation that represents business interests in the town.

Stratford Business Improvement District (BID) is planning to allow companies to pay no levy if their rateable value is below £15,000. The current threshold is £9,400 and it’s thought that up to 100 firms will benefit from this new arrangement.

The decision has emerged following recommendations by independent consultants and coincides with the arrival of an interim manager, Michelle Baker, who’s taken on the role following the controversial resignation of the BID’s previous manager, Diane Mansell.