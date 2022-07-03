One person dead and another in a critical condition following a crash near Sherbourne

A MAN died and four people were injured in a collision on the B4463 near Sherbourne on Saturday (2nd July).

Warwickshire Police said the incident happened at just after 4pm and involved a van and Skoda car.

The passenger of the Skoda was declared dead at the scene and four other people were taken to hospital.

The female driver of the car went to hospital in a critical condition, police said.

The B4463 connects the Stratford Road roundabout near the M40 with the A4189, Henley Road.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or either vehicle in the moments before, is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 202 of 2nd July 2022.