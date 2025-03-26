One arrested in Stratford following ‘unprecedently large’ county lines drug operation

WARWICKSHIRE Police have taken part in an “unprecedently large” county lines drug operation in Stratford this week. Details of the operation on 24 March were posted by the Stratford Safer Neighbourhood Team on their social media pages.

The operation was conducted by Stratford, Wellesbourne and Southam police teams alongside British Transport Police Midlands. Police enacted four drug warrants at four separate addresses in Stratford.

One man from Birmingham was arrested, charged, remanded and recalled to prison on suspicion of Possession with Intent to supply Class A - Crack Cocaine, Possession with Intent to supply Class A - Heroin after being caught in the act of cutting up 20 grams of Heroin and 13 grams of Crack Cocaine in the living room.

Stratford police county lines raid

In the post giving an outline of what took place during the operation, Stratford Police said: “In doing so, not only have we disrupted the flow of drugs in our historic town, we’ve also annoyed a lot of naughty people and left them more than a little out of pocket (sorry, not sorry). We have then completed plain clothes patrols throughout the town conducting stop searches under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“But that wasn’t enough fun for us, as we found ourselves in a little bit of a foot chase with a male from Warwick with just under £4000 of cash and a number of mobile phones on his possession who was subsequently arrested, charged and remanded on suspicion of being Concerned in the Supply of Class A - Crack Cocaine and Acquire/Use/Possess Criminal Property.”

The post added: “We are committed to targeting and disrupting county lines drugs dealers. By doing so we’re addressing the root causes of exploitation, theft, burglary, violence and anti social behaviour. Not to mention keeping our local boarding up providers in business by creating supply and demand for three new front doors

“If you or anybody you know has been affected by the selfish actions of Stratford SNT, please pop into the front office where we will be more than happy to have a chat. Equally, if you would like to get out of the drugs game before we come pull you out of it, we will lend you a listening ear without judgement or prejudice.”