On the up – charting Warwickshire increasing average temperature

By Andy Veale
Published: 19:29, 29 April 2023

IT may look like a colour chart for trendy house paints, but this image shows how average annual temperatures have changed in Warwickshire over the last century.

The stripes represent the past 100-plus years, with shades of blue indicating cooler-than-average years, and red showing years that were hotter than average.

How the average mean temperature has changed over the past 100 years.
The graphic was created using Met Office data by climate scientist Professor Ed Hawkins in partnership with UK charity Carbon Copy to mark Earth Day 2023 (22nd April).

