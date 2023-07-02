ONE of snookers most popular players - Dennis Taylor – was the special guest at a private dinner which raised money for charity and was held in memory of Alcester’s former mayor Lennox Cumberbatch.

The retired professional snooker player is best known for winning the 1985 World Snooker Championship when he beat Steve Davis on the last black ball during a nail-biting conclusion to the tournament which attracted a television audience of over 18 million.

Former World Snooker Champion Dennis Taylor at Alcester Unionist Club before a dinner on Saturday evening. Photo: Mark Williamson

Guests at the dinner welcomed Dennis Taylor to Alcester Unionist Club before the main event at Alcester Town Hall where Mr Taylor recalled his childhood in Northern Ireland and his memories of the unforgettable snooker duel to become world champion.