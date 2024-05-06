A SHAKESPEARE conspiracy theorist is holding a lengthy prayer vigil while hoping to make some mega discoveries about the Bard’s ‘true identity’.

Alan Green styles himself as a cryptanalyst – an expert in deciphering coded messages.

His ‘discoveries’ include his belief that The Sonnets title page, published in 1609, reveals the geographical co-ordinates of the Great Pyramid.

British-born, but now living in America, Mr Green arrived in Stratford last weekend and says he is here to the end of June to hold “a prayer vigil at Shakespeare’s church for several hours a day, six days a week in hopes of bringing public attention to Shakespeare’s last wishes and having them honoured”.