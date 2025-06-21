Olympic medallist Esme Booth helps Stratford pupils with their ‘row to Rome’

OLYMPIC silver medallist Esme Booth lent her rowing skills to a Stratford primary school as they neared their goal as part of a fundraising challenge.

Staff and students at St Gregory’s Primary School had been helping to row some of the 1,200-mile target – the equivalent of the distance between Warwickshire and the Vatican.

The overall challenge started on 2nd June and is raising money for Father Hudson’s Caritas Charity, a social care agency which provides a range of services to help people in the Catholic archdiocese of Birmingham, an area that covers south Warwickshire.

Esme Booth at St Gregory's School, Stratford.

The fundraiser is a collaborative effort with seven schools within the Our Lady of the Magnificat Multi Academy Trust, taking part. Each has one week to row 150 miles on rowing machines before handing over to the older students at St Benedict’s School, Alcester, where the children will take on 300 miles.

The finale for St Gregory’s pupils came on Friday (13th June) when Esme, who rows for Great Britain, joined Mr Alford, head of PE at St Benedict's, to row with the children.

The challenge, which runs into July, has so far raised more than £700. To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/page/magnificatrowtorome?newPage =true

The children heading for Rome...

Other south Warwickshire schools taking part include Our Lady’s in Alcester, St Mary’s in Studley and St Mary’s in Henley.