A CHIPPING Campden teenager has ditched the summer holiday lie-ins for a fortnight of early starts to cycle across France.

Oliver Jones, 16, cycled the length of France to raise money for an educational trip to Borneo with Camp International – which has a partnership with Chipping Campden School which Oliver attends.

The three-week stay in Borneo will be spent helping to build schools and other infrastructure in remote areas, something Oliver’s mum Samantha says he is excited to take part in.

To get to Borneo, Oliver first had to raise nearly £5,000 to fund the trip. To kick off the fundraising, he has cycled over 1,000 miles from St Malo to Nice with his dad Chris. Samantha said Oliver has loved the experience and is now looking forward to a similar ride in the future.

Oliver during his cycling trip.

“Oliver is delighted he didn’t give up and relieved to be out of the heat,” she said. “He’s quietly proud of himself and realises what he’s capable of and he’s definitely more confident and resilient knowing he was able to find solutions and manage different situations. Lots of people en-route were interested in what they were doing – some thought they were mad.”

The journey was far from smooth, with Oliver and Chris being faced with some challenges along the way – but were helped out by acts of kindness from locals.

“At one point they needed to carry out a roadside repair as one of their inner tubes exploded as a result of the heat. They also ran out of water and were given some by a woman who was gardening.

“When arriving at a B&B late and unable to get any food, the hosts prepared a four course meal for them.

Oliver needed to plan the fundraiser trip well, with the last year being spent working on his GCSEs. This is how the decision to carry out one big event was made.

Oliver in Nice - the end of the journey

“He’s normally a hockey player, he plays for a local men’s team, but when he's not playing hockey, he does downhill mountain biking,” said his mum.

“This is very different to the biking they did. They travelled over two mountain ranges and there was the heat to contend with. Because of the heat, they had to get up and set off at around 5.30am every day to get as many miles in as they could before the heat increased.”

The opportunity to visit Borneo next summer is one Oliver didn’t want to pass up - and this makes Samantha very proud.

“He’s always been someone who hates seeing injustice, and he’s always had an interest in animals,” she said. “ Even in primary school, the teachers used to have to check his pocket because he used to have snails and woodlice in them. The conservation side of it, seeing another culture and feeling like he is making a difference to some of the endangered species is something that resonates with him.

Oliver during his cycling trip

Samantha is looking forward to her son being able to take part in what she believes will be a life-changing experience: “I know it’s going to push him out of his comfort zone sometimes and he’s a long way from home and won’t have the same chance to contact us as normal, but he’s looking forward to this.

“We wanted to encourage it as a life skill and that if you put the effort in you can get the rewards. He has a lot of passion for this. He’s now self-taught in being able to strip his bike and spent a lot of time working out what he might need to fix when away.

“We’re really proud of the fact that he doesn’t shy away from a challenge and mentally he just digs in and he'll do what needs to be done.”

To donate to Oliver’s fundraiser, visit https://shorturl.at/Zqt94



