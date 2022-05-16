A young Shipston schoolgirl made use of fossils millions of years old in a unique fundraising initiative for Ukraine.

Darcy Traill, six, who is in Year 2 at Shipston Primary, wanted to do something to help those affected by the war in Ukraine when she hit upon the idea of setting up a stall selling fossils outside her house.

Her mum Katherine explained: “They have been talking about the war at school. The teachers explained what was going on in a careful way. The children understand there’s a dispute going on and that families have been split up – and that dads are fighting in the war leaving the women and the children behind or to come here.

Darcy (56509664)

“It was explained that whereas you’re still going to ballet, cubs and school – these children can’t do that. She came home and said: ‘I feel really sorry for them, it’s just awful. I want to do something to help them.’

“She thought about selling her toys and then she said she wanted to do something different and remembered all the fossils she had collected from the fields during lockdown dog walks.”

The family, which also includes dad John, had got Bella, a rescue dog from Macedonia, 18 months ago.

Darcy (56509660)

Katherine continued: “Darcy has worked really hard – she didn’t want our help, she wanted to do it by herself, she made all the posters and set everything out and waited patiently for passers-by.”

After Katherine put a shout out on Facebook, neighbours and Shipston residents soon helped Darcy, who just about sold out, raising £100 which is going to the Red Cross Ukraine fund.

“Darcy’s done amazingly well,” said Katherine. “And she has been amazed by how generous everyone has been.”

But it’s not the first time that Darcy, who turns seven next month, has shown fantastic community spirit.

Katherine explained: “When there was no poppy sellers during lockdown, she made her own poppies and sold them to neighbours. She made £45 in 2020 and £60 last year for the Poppy Appeal.

“We are so proud of her. She’s a real entrepreneur and thinks outside the box, and has got such a kind and empathetic nature. She’s thoughtful and worries about others.

“School is sometimes a bit of a struggle, because we think she is dyslexic like me, but she never lets that stop her and she also really loves school, and works hard.”