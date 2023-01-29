AUDREY is 40 to 50 years old, measures ten metres, has links to the 2012 London Olympics and celebrated her retirement with a top of the table performance at The Boat House by the River Avon last Friday.

Named after Audrey in Shakespeare’s As You Like It, the elegant looking double sculling boat belonging to Stratford-upon-Avon Boat Club, has been decommissioned and given to The Boat House riverside bistro and bar where she now resides in the rafters above the dining tables.

Stratford Boat Club boat being moved in to the Boat House Restaurant and Bar. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61976973)

Among those boat club members who would have sculled in Audrey are Olympic Gold medallist, James Roe, from Stratford who celebrated his fine winning performance with an open top bus tour of the town centre in 2012 and Esme Booth a 2022 European Rowing Championships medallist.