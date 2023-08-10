MORE than 100 Alcester residents enjoyed the sights and sounds of the seaside thanks to the generosity of several local charities.

Two coachloads of parents, children and young people spent last Tuesday (8th August) in Weston-super-Mare following an initiative by community development worker Ali Buchanan after she became aware that due to the current economic climate there were several local families that were unlikely to be able to afford go on holiday this year.

Fundraising began with a collection outside Waitrose, in Alcester, followed by a raffle stall at the annual court leet street market. In addition, Ali applied to several local charitable organisations and was delighted by the response.