Offer - £20 annual subscription to mark Stratford Herald’s awards success

THE Stratford Herald was proud to have won three categories at the Midland Media Awards on Friday.

Journalists and media students from across the East and West Midlands competed for the honours at this year’s awards, held at the Macdonald Burlington Hotel, Birmingham.

The Herald scooped Weekly Newspaper of the Year, while individual awards went to Mark Williamson for Feature Photographer of the Year, and Gill Sutherland picked up Weekly News Reporter of the year.

The Stratford Herald took the Weekly Newspaper of the Year honour with judges hailing it as a “newspaper full of stories of real relevance from all over its patch”.

Mark, who has been the Herald photographer for more than 40 years, was described as having an “excellent portfolio featuring a wide variety of objects which highlight his photographic skills”.

Mark Williamson, Gill Sutherland and Patrick Hollis. Photos: Edwin Ladd

Gill had competition from the Herald’s Patrick Hollis in the Weekly Reporter of the Year category with judges awarding her the win for “excellent reporting” which included comprehensive three-page in-depth reports and exclusive interviews.

Andy Veale, editor of the Stratford Herald, said: “It’s wonderful for the Herald team to be recognised for their work, talent, dedication and professionalism.

“This newspaper has been on a roller-coaster of a journey in recent times, having been in administration and on the brink of being closed. Under new owners we’ve been given the chance to continue - albeit with a much smaller team than pre-Covid – and we work hard to provide the best possible newspaper and website each day. And we can only do that thanks to your support and the work of Gill, Mark, Patrick in the editorial team (as well as former sports editor David Lawrence) and our commercial colleagues, Sharon Higgins, Ruth Draper and Nicky Boff.

“We also get amazing support from the talented freelancers we call upon at different times to help plug the gaps – Gill Oliver, Chris Towner, Richard Howarth, Iain Duck and Preston Witts.”

He added: “We appreciate the people who continue to help fund our journalism – our advertisers and our readers. We could always welcome more of both, so please get in contact if we can help your business or, if you’d like to subscribe to the Herald we’re offering a special deal to celebrate our awards success – £20 for an annual digital subscription. Visit www.stratford-herald.com/subscribe and use the code AWARD.”

Other awards, which were sponsored by Birmingham Airport, Birmingham Chinatown Business Association, HSBC UK, NUJ Birmingham & Coventry Branch and the University of Worcester, included the Wolverhampton-based Express & Star being named Daily Newspaper of the Year while there was recognition for journalists carrying out investigations into illegal street racing and a campaign fighting against child poverty.

The awards were hosted by Llewela Bailey, chairman of Birmingham Press Club, and Bob Warman.