Off-duty Warwickshire Police officers save cyclist’s life after cardiac arrest

TWO off-duty firearms officers from Warwickshire Police helped save a man’s life on Sunday (8th June) after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Part of a cycling group, the man was almost at the end of a 45-mile ride when he fell ill near Hampton Lucy.

After seeing the commotion, PCs Sam Long and Faye Gardner, who were on their way home from the Two Castles Run, stopped to give life-saving CPR until paramedics arrived.

Warwickshire Police

The man was then taken in an ambulance to hospital where he’s now recovering, Warwickshire Police said.

Doctors have since told the pair if they hadn’t acted so quickly, the man would almost certainly have died.

Recalling the incident, Faye said: “I don’t know if it’s the nature of the job, but we didn’t think twice about stopping.

“I’d just completed the race, and Sam had come along to support me, so we were driving home when we saw a load of cyclists and people in the road.

“We jumped straight out the car, ran up to the crowd and offered to take over CPR until paramedics arrived.

“They used the defibrillator to shock the man’s heart into rhythm. Sam did compressions until he started breathing on his own. By the time he left, he was up and talking to paramedics, which was amazing.

“It was a crazy half an hour, but we’re glad we could help and to be completely honest, I’m prouder of that than I am of finishing the race! We’d like to wish him a speedy recovery and hope he’s back out on his bike soon.”