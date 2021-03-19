An off-duty police officer who drunkenly assaulted a woman in the street in Bidford has been sentenced at Leicester Magistrates Court today.

Oliver Banfield, 25, a probationary police officer at West Midlands Police, had previously pleaded guilty a charge of assault by beating relating to an incident in the early hours of the morning on 26th July last year.

The court heard at around 1am Banfield grabbed Emma Homer as she was alone on the street and forced her to the ground, with an eyewitness describing him as putting her in a headlock as he tried to restrain her.

During the assault Banfield used misogynistic language towards Ms Homer, before she managed to flee to her home nearby.

District Judge Nick Watson was told that Banfield used techniques he had learned in the police in his attempt to carry out an unlawful arrest, though he had never used these before in his day job.

Banfield was sentenced to a 14 week electronically monitored curfew, ordered to pay £500 compensation, a £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

