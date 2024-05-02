TWO off-duty police officers went to the aid of a colleague who was allegedly being assaulted in Stratford on Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported to have happened in Wood Street, close to where the off-duty officers were having dinner at a restaurant.

The police officer was said to be on the floor during the incident, which resulted in the arrest of an Alcester man.

Warwickshire Police said: “Officers responded to a report of an assault in Wood Street.

“As officers have gone to arrest the suspect it is alleged he resisted, causing the suspect and officer to fall to the floor. No injuries were sustained.

“Off-duty officers assisted with the arrest.”

John Forrester, 41, of Ward Avenue, Alcester, was later charged with resisting a constable in execution of duty, theft from shop and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence.

Warwickshire Police added that the theft from shop charge relates to an alleged theft of seven chair cushions from the outdoor area of a café in Greenhill Street on 25th April.

Forrester is due to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 17th May.