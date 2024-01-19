VILLAGE images of mice and fairies feature in the Ilmington Community Shop and Café 2024 Calendar which has been created by pupils, teachers and the café team to showcase all that’s wonderful in their community.

The Old School House, the Village Hall, the community shop and a mouse which makes a guest appearance on every page are included in the calendar which has been in production since last summer when youngsters went around the village with adults to draw pictures of Ilmington and every single image now appears in the calendar.

Top, Debbie Sarjant managed the calendar project.Right, Freya Cox, 11, with her drawing of the Old School House which featured in the community calendar.

“The residents have loved it and there’s been lots of positive feedback from the public. The pupils are from Ilmington and surrounding villages so everyone has been involved. We produce a calendar on a different theme every year and this year’s theme is a Child’s Eye View of Ilmington.