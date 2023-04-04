FRIENDS and relatives of Jan Williams, former landlady of the Chequers Inn at Ettington and a published poet, are mourning her death at the age of 77 on 20th March after a short illness.

Although born in Kent, and brought up in The Wirral and North Wales, Jan spent most of her life in south Warwickshire after moving to the area in the late 1960s with her mother Margot and daughter Emma. They first lived in Shipston before settling in Ettington in the early 1970s.

Jan quickly became a fixture in the village, instantly recognisable for her white Scimitar sports car, signature drink of Campari on the rocks, and her parrots and dogs, large and small – dobermans to chihuahuas – who were as well known, and well loved, as Jan herself.