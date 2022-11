RETIRED Alcester GP Dr Mohan Singh died peacefully in Warwick Hospital on 24th October, his family have announced.

He died of prostate cancer, after being first diagnosed with the disease nearly 20 years ago.

Dr Singh was well known and highly regarded in Alcester having spent 37 years at Arrow Lodge Medical Centre, where he practised alongside his wife, Dr Rukmani Bulchand, until 2008. The couple lived at Arrow Lodge, Alcester, before moving to Bidford in 2018.