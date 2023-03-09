JULIAN Blundall, who was known to many in Alcester as ‘Blu’, died suddenly, aged 50, while on a family holiday in Cornwall.

He was known in the town as the owner of a greengrocer’s shop in High Street, which he ran with his wife, Becci, for five years and was also the ale taster on Alcester Court Leet.

Julian was born on 8th September, 1972 in Bromsgrove to Valerie and Rod Blundall and grew up in Astwood Bank with his two brothers.