Obit: Tributes to Stratford businessman Peter Osborne

SUCCESSFUL engineer, designer and businessman Peter Osborne has died.

For more than four decades, as managing director of Ettington-based Special EFX, Peter steered the business he started in his 20s to global success, first as a personalised gift and promotional merchandise firm Troika and for the past 20 years as award design and manufacturer, Special EFX.

Troika re-located from the Birmingham jewellery quarter and became one of the first companies to operate out of Stratford’s Avenue Farm Industrial Estate.