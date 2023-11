A nurse from Henley has won £10,000 in compensation after ‘botched’ dental work left her in agony.

Susan Jenkins, a 58-year-old nurse from Henley-in-Arden, was awarded £10,000 by her former dentist Dr David Pannell at Pennwood Dental Practice, Wolverhampton, after taking legal action.

During a procedure to have crowns fitted, her teeth were filed down too much, causing “excruciating pain”.