Nuns thank Stratford residents for their donations and support for Ukraine’s children
Published: 15:03, 26 May 2023
A NUN has told how Ukrainian children in her care are frightened by the explosions and worry for their fathers and brothers.
Sister Tobiasz, head sister of the Congregation of St Joseph in Lviv, travelled to Stratford and Leamington last week to personally thank those who have helped youngsters and families.
She told the Herald: “The children are so frightened when they hear the sound of bombing and explosives.