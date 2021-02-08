Warwickshire gritters were out in force last night in anticipation of today’s snowy weather.

Sharing a photo of one of their gritters from their new fleet of vehicles, possibly the jauntily named Chris Gritty or Usain Salt, the county council team said they were gritting from 8pm.

Announcing the plan on its decision board on the council website yesterday afternoon, they said:

“Largely dry with scattered wintry showers tonight, especially through the early hours of tomorrow and into daybreak… 20gm grit at 8pm to compliment residual levels should be adequate to withstand these wintry showers. Officers to monitor conditions through the forecast period and further grits cannot be ruled out.”

This followed on from a previous gritting at 1.30am in the early hours of Sunday.

Light snow is due to fall until 11am this morning, with temperatures remaining at or below freezing throughout the day.

Updates on local conditions as the Herald gets them.