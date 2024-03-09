Jack Wills is the fourth major brand to announce it will be closing its Stratford branch on High Street.

The British brand, known for its heritage-inspired wardrobe classics aimed at young people, was established in 1999.

Jack Wills displaying closing down posters today (Saturday). Photo: Mark Williamson/Stratford Herald

In 2019, it was acquired by the Fraser Group, but around 30 stories have closed since then, leaving about 60 globally, according to its website.

In the last week Joules, Body Shop and Fraser Hart have also said they will be closing their doors.

Joules is also known for its country lifestyle branding – and stripes and florals – the Stratford branch opened in the High Street in 2016.

When the business went into administration in November 2022 there was hopes for Joules’ future when Next and company founder Tom Joule bought the business.

Closing … Fraser Hart on the corner of Wood Street and High Street in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Stratford branch survived an initial cull, which saw 19 branches closed.

However the branch was axed along with other outlets, and closed on Friday, 23rd February.

The news was met with sadness on social media. Many blamed the rise of online shopping, the lack of parking in town, and the Maybird distracting footfall away from the town centre.

As reported previously, doubts over the future of Stratford Body Shop were cast with the recent news that the ailing company was to axe half of its 198 stores.

A sign appeared in the shopfront of Fraser Hart, on the corner of Wood Street and High Street, announcing it was closing down last week.