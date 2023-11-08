PEOPLE from across Stratford district will unite in remembrance and pay their respects to those who gave their lives to defend our freedom next weekend.

A number of Remembrance Parades and services are scheduled for Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th November in commemoration of the brave men and women of the armed forces who fought through world wars and more recent conflicts.

A Service of Remembrance was held a round the war memorial in Chipping Campden on Sunday morning which followed a service in St James’ Church. Photo: Mark Williamson

In Stratford a Royal British Legion service with a two-minute silence will be observed at 11am on Saturday 11th November for Armistice Day in the Garden of Remembrance. On 12th November there will be a Remembrance Sunday service parade and march past in the town.

Stratford Boat Club at 11am on Sunday 12th November a short act of remembrance with thanks giving and a piper. Wreaths laid by oldest and youngest club members. All welcome.

Alcester Remembrance Parade and Outdoor Church Service - temporary road closures Sunday 12th November from 10am to 1pm affecting High Street, Church Street, Meeting Lane, Henley Street, Bleachfield Street, Swan Street and the first part of the Stratford Road. Parade muster point is at Swan Street car park this year.

Remembrance Services in Henley include:

Thursday 9th November at 11am, Henley Old Boys, War Memorial, Stratford Road.

Saturday 11th November, 11am, two minutes silence outside St John’s Church, High Street.

Sunday 12th November, 9.30am, Ullenhall War Memorial. St John’s Church, Henley, 10.45am. St John the Baptist, Aston Cantlow, 6pm.

If anyone wishes to lay a wreath at any or all of the services contact Henley Royal British Legion who can supply.

There will be no Remembrance parade in Henley this year.

In Shipston On Saturday 11th November Armistice Day will be observed from10.45am in the High Street

On Sunday 12th November Remembrance Sunday Parade and Service gather from 10am in the High Street for 10.45am procession.