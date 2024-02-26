Indie legends are storming the ramparts at Warwick Castle this summer.

It’s just been announced that Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will play the Warwickshire landmark on Sunday, 21st July.

The concert will feature special guests Johnny Marr and The WAEVE – fronted by Blur guitarist Graham Coxon and his partner, singer Rose Elinor Dougall.

Noel Gallagher

The former Oasis frontman will be performing classic hits from his back catalogue and international best-selling albums. His 2023 studio album, Council Skies, was released in June 2023 and has been met with global critical acclaim citing it as his strongest body of work to date.

The gig has come about after Merlin Entertainment, who run the castle and other UK attractions, has partnered with RG Live for a series of shows they have called “unmissable” – with others yet to be announced.

There is, however, a rave-tastic Ministry of Sound Classical happening on Saturday, 20th July. Like Classic Ibiza, it sees classic dance tracks re-orchestrated, reimagined, set to a euphoric laser light production, and brought to life by the 50-piece London Concert Orchestra. It will feature dance hits from the 90s including: The Chemical Brothers – Hey Boy Hey Girl, Dario G – Sunchyme, Faithless – Insomnia, Fatboy Slim – Right Here, Right Now and many more.

Book tickets at www.warwick-castle.com.