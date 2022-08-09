THERE will be no West Midlands Railway services running to and from Stratford this weekend as train drivers gear up to walk out again in the ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.

There will be no WMR services on Saturday. (58537934)

The 24-hour walkout this Saturday is set to coincide with another busy weekend of events and football fixtures, and means there will be no service on any WMR route due to action by members of driver union Aslef.

Passengers will not be able to travel with WMR or sister company London Northwestern Railway.

Some early morning services on Sunday, 14th August may be disrupted due to trains being in the incorrect place overnight.

WMR services on Thursday, 18th and Saturday, 20th August will also be heavily impacted due to separate action by members of the Aslef and RMT unions.

A limited service on the Cross-City line, Wolverhampton to Birmingham route and Birmingham New Street to Birmingham International stretch will run on those two days.

This Saturday’s strike will also affect Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Greater Anglia, Great Western Railway, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground and Southeastern.