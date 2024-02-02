CONGESTION in Stratford could be cut if more people used the Park and Ride – but what’s putting them off the service?

A series of photographs taken over the last week at approximately the same time of day reveal an empty site with little or no activity, despite having 700 parking spaces available.

The barren scene is in complete contrast to last summer when an eight-week special promotion over July and September saw a 70 per cent increase in users of the Park and Ride bus service and car park compared to the same eight-week period in 2022.