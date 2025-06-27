STRATFORD will not surrender to house builders’ “ill-thought-out developments”, the man in charge of the district council’s planning policy vowed this week.

It came only a fortnight before a crucial public inquiry begins into an appeal against the council’s refusal to allow the building of 130 new homes at Bordon Hill on the outskirts of Stratford.

Cllr George Cowcher (Lib Dem, Wellesbourne South), deputy leader of Stratford District Council and its portfolio holder for planning and economic development, told the Herald: “Developers are always trying to discredit the district council so that they can get away with house building and not have to provide adequate infrastructure.”

He said this was why the council were pressing ahead with the South Warwickshire Local Plan as quickly as it could.

“If we surrender to the developers we will be subjected to a rash of ill-thought-out developments granted by a Secretary of State at appeal in an effort to build more houses as quickly as possible,” he said.

Cllr Cowcher’s remarks came in response to criticism of SDC by Stratford-based developer Stephen Wreford and against a background of the government having “moved the goalposts” – in Cllr Cowcher’s own words – in their method of calculating the number of houses to be built each year.

In a letter to the Herald Mr Wreford, managing director of Appleyard Developments in Stratford, draws attention to the public inquiry that starts on 9th July into the appeal by Gladman against the decision to allow the company to build 130 homes at Bordon Hill.

Pointing out that the council are due to defend their newly-published five-year housing land supply at the inquiry, Mr Wreford declares: “Just days before this date SDC have changed their position from their fantasy 24.96 years’ supply to just 5.06 years’ supply – just 0.6 years’ above the minimum required to maintain the currency of local planning policies.

“Twenty years’ supply has just vanished into thin air overnight.”

Mr Wreford says this begs some questions:

How long have the council known their “absurd” 24.96 years’ position was untenable?

Why has the decision been made just before the inquiry to “significantly downgrade their position so it looks slightly less absurd”? Was it “just the optics and perhaps shame of actually trying to be held accountable for a change?”

Do the council realise their policy-making “looks shambolic and hubristic” and has effectively created a new building moratorium in the district?

Mr Wreford asks why the council decided to adopt a “hybrid” approach to quantifying the new housing supply number when two appeals and one high court case had already been lost by the local planning authority (LPA) trying the same “trick”. “Once again seemingly happy to waste our council tax money on appeals they will lose,” he said.

According to a document prepared by Gladman for the appeal, the council’s adopted strategic policy containing the housing requirement is more than five years old and requires updating.

It argues that using a “hybrid” approach to the five-year housing land supply is “contrary to national planning policy”, which states that the five-year land supply should be measured against either the adopted housing requirement or the local housing need (our italics).

Gladman say that where local housing need is used, the government’s guidance explains that this is in place of the adopted housing requirement (our italics).

“There is therefore no support for the council’s approach of using a hybrid of the adopted housing requirement in the first year of the five-year housing land supply period and the local housing need in years two to five of the five-year housing land supply period,” they say.

The document concludes that Stratford district’s five-year housing land supply – at 31st March 2024 – was 2,386 homes, equating to only 2.04 years’ supply and not 5.06 years as argued by the council.

If the planning inspector agrees, he could side with Gladman.

Mr Wreford accuses the council of being “seemingly happy” to waste council taxpayers’ on appeals he’s convinced they will lose.

He calls on the council to work with developers and land promoters to deliver new homes for some of the 1.33 million households on housing waiting lists in the UK “and every young family looking for their first affordable home”.

Mr Wreford concludes: “Shame on you SDC. It’s time to show some humility and get behind delivering new homes in this district.”

In response to Mr Wreford’s criticisms, Cllr Cowcher told the Herald that it was “a highly complex matter”.

He said that by having “moved the goalposts” in their method of calculating the number of houses to be built each year – coupled with the new national planning policy guidance which meant the council could not benefit from the high number of houses built in the last few years – the council had had to recalculate their housing land supply numbers.

“It is not at all surprising that the number has been sharply reduced,” said Cllr Cowcher. “Stratford still does have an adequate housing land supply, though this will be tested by developers at the forthcoming Bordon Hill appeal.”

Responding to Cllr Cowcher’s comments, Mr Wreford told the Herald that the backdrop to the change in national policy was the current housing crisis which the government were addressing through new targets to which all local planning authorities had to adhere.

“It is not optional for those LPAs who find it inconvenient,” he said. “The issue here is simply that the LPA are not delivering new homes in sufficient volume to meet government set targets.

“Fudging the numbers to artificially creep within the new targets is not helpful and only serves to continue the suspicion that this LPA is anti-development and does not support helping to ease the housing crisis in this district.”

Mr Wreford said every new residential home was required to contribute a Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), which was ring-fenced for investment in local infrastructure, and as this would not change with a new housing supply target it was hard to see how developers could avoid this mandatory contribution.

“The appeal inquiry will be interesting and we shall see what an independent inspector makes of the council’s arguments,” said Mr Wreford. And he added: “Who will be paying the developers’ costs if the council lose this appeal? Every council tax payer in the district.”

Gladman was refused planning permission last September to build on land at Bordon Hill on the grounds that the development was in open countryside outside the adopted built-up area boundary of Stratford, and failed to comply with the council’s core strategy planning policies.