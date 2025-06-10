No South Warwickshire councillors in county council cabinet as Reform makes final appointment

THERE will be no councillors from South Warwickshire in Reform UK’s cabinet for Warwickshire County Council.

The final position, the transport and planning portfolio, was given to Nigel Golby, a Reform councillor who represents Stockingford.

The nine cabinet members, the councillors who take responsibility for the council’s major service areas, are mainly from Nuneaton and Bedworth.

The new council leader, Rob Howard (Reform UK, Attleborough) has taken five weeks to fill all the cabinet positions. Cllr George Finch (Bedworth Central) is his deputy, Cllr Mike Bannister (Nuneaton Abbey) takes on customer and localities, Cllr Darren Cheshire (Nuneaton East) is environment, heritage and culture, and Cllr Wayne Briggs (Arbury) will oversee education.

Cllr Dale Bridgewater (Camp Hill) has the portfolio for fire and rescue and community safety, Cllr Stephen Shaw (Polesworth) is responsible for finance and property and Cllr Stuart Green (Kingsbury) has been allocated a cabinet support role in relation to transport and planning.

The leader of Warwickshire County Council Cllr Rob Howard. Photo: Mark Williamson

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko (Earl Craven) has been handed control of adult social care and health.

Neither of the Reform winners from the Stratford district – Cllr James Crocker (Arden) and Cllr Luke Cooper (Studley) – have been included.

Reform won no seats in the district of Warwick.

In the brief meeting to confirm the transport and planning appointments, Cllr Howard said: “I know that Cllr Golby will bring drive and focus to his portfolio and a commitment to delivering the very best for the residents of Warwickshire.

“This completes the appointments to cabinet but I am also pleased to confirm the appointment of Cllr Stuart Green as the cabinet support for transport and planning.”

The leaders or deputy leaders of the Liberal Democrat, Conservative, Green and Labour groups all turned up for a meeting that was concluded within two minutes without Cllr Golby or Cllr Green in attendance.

A party-issued statement from Lib Dem group leader Cllr Jerry Roodhouse (Eastlands) read: “Given the importance of highways, transport and travel to residents and businesses in all parts of Warwickshire, it’s a shame it has taken more than five weeks for this appointment to be made.

“We look forward to working with the new portfolio holder to help address the huge range of highways issues in our divisions, from potholes and road resurfacing to encouraging active travel, use of public transport and delivering on major infrastructure projects.”