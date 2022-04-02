A plane that took off from Wellesbourne Airfield this morning (Saturday) has crashed into the English Channel.

The Piper PA-28 had two people, confirmed as British nationals, on board and they were heading to the northern France resort of Le Touquet.

A spokesman for the French emergency services said: “It crashed into British waters for an unknown reason.

A Piper Cherokee PA-28, similar to the aircraft that has crashed in the Engliash Channel.. (55843300)

“British Coastguard launched an operation supported by French aircraft and boats including the Abeille-Languedoc tug, which has been chartered by the French Navy.”