Two missing as plane crashes into English Channel after taking off from Wellesbourne

By Gill Sutherland
Published: 22:05, 02 April 2022
A plane that took off from Wellesbourne Airfield this morning (Saturday) has crashed into the English Channel.

The Piper PA-28 had two people, confirmed as British nationals, on board and they were heading to the northern France resort of Le Touquet.

A spokesman for the French emergency services said: “It crashed into British waters for an unknown reason.

A Piper Cherokee PA-28, similar to the aircraft that has crashed in the Engliash Channel.. (55843300)
“British Coastguard launched an operation supported by French aircraft and boats including the Abeille-Languedoc tug, which has been chartered by the French Navy.”

