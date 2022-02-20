We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

EVERY cloud has a platinum lining as the organisers of two of Stratford’s most popular festivals have confirmed the good news – and the bad news.

The award-winning River Festival has a special place in the hearts of many people in Stratford for creating a great atmosphere on the Rec with loads of great music, food, drink and other entertainment. Though it attracts visitors from further afield, it has always felt like Stratford’s own free summer party – get there early and claim your spot or you’ll miss out on the best views of the bandstand.

Stratford River Festival in pre-covid days. Photo: Mark Williamson (54998814)

With Covid having put a stop to all this the past two years, hopes of a return this July have been dashed but Stratforward BID points out that its postponement to 2023 is for a very good reason.

BID manager Diane Mansell told the Herald this week: “The reason the River Festival has been postponed for this year is we are diverting the funding we would normally use for the River Festival to support a four-day festival over the Bank Holiday Jubilee weekend in June. We are working with LSD Promotions, Stratford Town Council, Stratford District Council, Stratford Town Trust, RSC and Escape Arts to make sure the town celebrates in style.”

More information will be released about the platinum jubilee festival in due course, but she added that while there is no River Festival there will be music as part of the programme running from Thursday, 2nd to Sunday, 5th June: “We are hoping for local bands, musicians and schools to perform over the four-day weekend as we are hiring in a stage for performances to happen.”

Stratford River Festival in pre-covid days. Photo: Mark Williamson (54998821)

While the resources normally devoted to the River Festival are being switched to this one-off event, she confirmed there was good news about another of the big events they run: “The Motoring Festival will be going ahead, and details will be released about this shortly.”

The Stratforward website suggests this will be in its usual place on the Sunday and Monday of the early May Bank Holiday weekend – 1st and 2nd of May.