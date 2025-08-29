There was a hint of fanfare today (Friday) when four months on from the county council election, controlling party Reform UK outlined some of its policies for Warwickshire.

In an unusual move, members of the press were invited to the rarely used 18th-century Great Hall for the big reveal.

Leader George Finch and deputy Stephen Shaw addressed the handful of assembled journalists, and the odd curious councillor, from the hall’s stage against a background bearing the slogan ‘Recaliberating Warwickshire: safer communities, better services and lower costs’.

They talked for 15 minutes before taking questions from the floor.

Leader George Finch and deputy Stephen Shaw at the Old Hall at the county council HQ in Warwick today (Friday).

First up, Cllr Shaw, who is also portfolio holder for finance and property, talked about their new ‘Value for Money’ initiative.

He said it was “aimed at making savings and cost efficiencies across the council”, and that the ambition was to save £30million in the next year. While at the same time he said he was resisting implementing council tax increases.

Cllr Finch then ran through further policies on crime prevention, transport, education and SEND.

The 19-year-old leader spoke in general terms rather than specifics.

Asked by the Herald where the main saving of £30million would come from, he pointed to the need for the national government to take up the burdensome SEND bill.

Speaking on the issue of the proliferation of St George’s flag, he would only say that it stood for patriotism and denied that it had been purloined by a campaign with more sinister implications.

He went on to promise to undertake a rapid review of Warwickshire’s EHCP (Education, Health and Care Plan) processes and SEND provision, but wouldn’t be drawn into current costs and how savings could be made without government intervention.

No doubt one of the biggest talking points will be the new leadership’s plan to solve the thorny issue of potholes by “preventing them” with a ‘Road Renewal Plan’. He also disclosed that there would be an “audit on cycle lanes” - he appeared not to be a fan of the previous administration’s zeal for cycle paths.

More on this story in next week’s Herald.



