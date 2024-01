PUTTING the brakes on speeding to change driver behaviour is the goal of Wellesbourne Community Speed Watch which reports 34 per cent of those caught on camera actually live in the village.

The group is on the look out for more volunteers and held a recruitment drive at Sainsbury’s Wellesbourne last Saturday.

Wellesbourne Speed Watch co-ordinator John Grove, right, volunteers Fizz Forbes-McGlen, Dot Holtom and Richard Colley and PCSO Liam Allen. Photo: Mark Williamson

They now have one confirmed new volunteer and about six or seven more people interested in joining.