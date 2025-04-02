STRATFORD District Council will again be participating in No Mow May, an important environmental initiative that aims to help reduce the global decline in pollinating insects.

Over 80 per cent of crop species grown in Europe rely on bees, thrips, wasps, beetles, moths and other insects for reproduction.

No Mow May campaign

Research has revealed pollinator numbers are declining in the UK, which could have a serious effect on biodiversity, food supply and even human health. One of the main causes of pollinator decline is habitat loss, which the District Council can help prevent by engaging in the No Mow May initiative.

No Mow May encourages landowners to reduce their mowing frequency during one month, which will allow plant species to flower and provide a vital source of pollen and nectar. Longer grass also provides shelter for wildlife, reduces pollution, increases carbon sequestration, and reduces carbon emissions by lowering fuel use.

As part of the council's grounds maintenance contract with Krinkels UK Ltd, No Mow May will apply to highway verges on urban roads with a speed limit of 40mph or less. This may mean that some grass verges are not cut for up to eight weeks. However, those verges adjacent to main road junctions and roundabouts will be cut as normal to maintain sight lines and visibility for road users.