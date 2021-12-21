No more nights out in the cold

Many people spend this time of year worrying about buying Christmas presents or stocking up on enough party food. For homeless people like Jason France, no matter what month it is the worries remain the same: food to eat and somewhere to sleep.

Jason France (53602189)

Jason, 43, who is a recovering heroin addict, told the Herald: “I’ve been in Stratford about three-and-a-half years, and I was homeless when I got here. I was sleeping rough in the shop door of a hairdressers on Union Street, with cardboard boxes on the floor and a sleeping bag. It was covered but it was still wide open. I was there for about eight or nine months.”

Jason would spend the night in a doorway before gathering his belongings and sitting outside Marks and Spencer, as he explained: “I’d be begging for money and food and trying to get into a B&B for the night.

“On an average day I’d get food and maybe two or three times a week I’d get enough for a B&B for the night, but then the next day I’d be back on the streets, starting again. It’s hard.

“No one wants to be on the streets, especially in winter, when it’s cold. You wake up and your spine hurts from shivering so much. It’s a horrible place to be, but you have to get on with it. The most you can plan is getting food for the day and a roof over your head for the night, you can’t really plan for any future.”

The pandemic brought with it an urgency to make sure everyone, including the homeless, stayed indoors. This resulted in the district council’s ‘Everyone In’ policy where emergency accommodation was offered to rough sleepers in Stratford throughout the pandemic. This meant Jason suddenly had a regular roof over his head for the first time since moving to the town.

Jason was housed in a local guesthouse, whose landlady he said was hugely supportive, as he explained: “She was a good woman, and massively helped me. She still does. Every time I see her she says if I want my washing done just come and knock on the door. It’s amazing that some people will go out of their way just to help someone they don’t know.

“Believe it or not the pandemic helped me get off heroin because I was able to stay in a lot, there was no travelling, and I got my methadone prescription. So in a way it did me a favour.”

Jason took the help and support offered by Spring Housing, P3 and Street Arts Project, and has been slowly rebuilding his life as a result.

The kindness of strangers made a big difference to his life, as he said: “It just shows you there are decent people out there willing to help you, and who’ll go out of their way to help without any benefit to themselves. To anyone homeless I’d say accept the help that’s offered to you. Just because you’re homeless it doesn’t mean it’s forever. There are people out there willing to help, so don’t be too proud or ashamed to take it.”

Jason has become eligible for an apartment in the new Fred Winter Centre, a hub for the homeless and vulnerable in Stratford that will have 13 apartments as well as Stratford Food Bank, Springfield Mind and Job Centre Plus. With the centre due to open in January, he is waiting with eager anticipation.

He said: “I can’t wait to get in there and have my own place. It’s about independence and having that safety net of knowing you’ve got a roof over your head every night, and the support to help you. I won’t have to worry about where I’m going to sleep or whether I can get food. It’ll massively change how I live my life day to day.

“I’m looking forward to decorating it and getting it homely. Putting pictures on the wall of family and friends, all the little nicks and knacks that make it a home. Then it can be the start of a new life.”

What Jason is hoping for most of all is to get back in touch with his daughter.

“She’s five years old now, and I haven’t seen her since I’ve been in Stratford. It kills me not seeing her but obviously I’m not in the right place at the moment. That’s my goal, my light at the end of the tunnel, to be able to reconnect with her. I want a home but that’s also about the people in it. Home’s what you make it.”

Stratford currently has the following contactless giving points to donate to groups helping the homeless in the district: HR Coffee Bar on Windsor Street; Roly’s Fudge on Henley Street; Tzatziki on Bridge Street; Lush on High Street.