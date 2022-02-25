No funds to fix blackspot bend at Charlecote Park

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

A DANGEROUS bend which has been the scene of collisions and fatal accidents over many years near Charlecote Park will not be made safer because there’s isn’t enough money in the county council budget to do so.

The bend on the B4086 Stratford to Wellesbourne Road, includes a sharp right turn directly in front of the landmark arch at Charlecote Park and has a poor accident record made evident by the number of times walls and fences adjacent to the gates have been damaged and repaired due to collisions.

Two years ago a motorcyclist died after colliding with part of the wall at the notorious bend.

There has been a further collision with fencing at the site within the last week, according to Stratford resident Steve Wreford who uses the road every day driving to go to work.

Mr Wreford said: “Every day I go past that bend to go to work in Wellesbourne and another hole has appeared in the fence where drivers have been hurtling along the road and hit the fencing.

This is an accident hot spot which has never been addressed and should have some sort of engineering solution – like speed cameras. I’ve lived in this area all my life and was educated at Kineton High School so I know this stretch of road well. I would suggest Warwickshire County Council at the very least should carry out a speed survey using pressure strips to see what speed drivers are taking those corners at.”

While it takes its road safety responsibilities “very seriously”, the county council admits resources are limited and money is assigned to priority road safety projects which have a bad accident record so that road casualties can be reduced.

A spokesperson from the council said: “Warwickshire County Council takes road safety very seriously and works with Warwickshire Police and others to address road safety concerns whenever possible. All injury collisions that are recorded by the police are collated, and locations where there have been six or more personal injury collisions in a five-year period are prioritised for treatment according to their respective collision numbers (where a common trend is identified at these sites and where cost-effective measures can be implemented).

“There is a significant number of cluster sites within the county that have had over six PICs (Personal Injury Collisions) in the last five years, and unfortunately WCC has insufficient available budget to treat all of these sites.”

They continued: “We have therefore interrogated the PICs for this location. They are very good compared with other locations – there have been three PICs in the past five years. Whilst every collision and injury is, of course, regrettable, but as explained there are many locations with a considerably worse collision history and our limited resources must be targeted where a greater reduction in road casualties can be achieved.

“We regret that therefore, there are no plans for any work to be carried out at this time for this bend.

“With regards to speed cameras, we are currently conducting an Average Speed Camera Project pilot scheme to establish the effectiveness of reducing PICs so, currently we are not expanding the use of them other than the pilot routes at this time.

“The pilot routes were chosen based upon an analysis of routes within Warwickshire with a criteria to meet in order to be shortlisted for enforcement measures. This location does not meet the required criteria.”

The spokesperson repeated regret that the safety of the bend could not dealt with and added “unfortunately we cannot concede to all requests.”