No diesel on Stratford's forecourts

Petrol stations across Stratford have currently run out of diesel, with queues at forecourts and managers unsure when they’ll restock.

Morrisons warn drivers they have no fuel to sell. (55905121)

Of the five petrol stations in and around Stratford town centre, all have confirmed they have run out of diesel fuel, with only the Shell garage on Shipston Road reporting a supply of V-Power diesel as well as petrol.

Morrisons petrol station on Alcester Road are all out of both diesel and petrol, Shell on Evesham Road, while still stocked with petrol, have no diesel and “no idea” when a new supply will be delivered.

Texaco on Alcester Road has run out of diesel, and Tesco at the Maybird centre on Birmingham Road are also out of the fuel, with queues forming on the forecourt.

The fuel shortages are believed to be a result of the ongoing protests by Just Stop Oil activists at the Kingsbury fuel terminal, which have been going on since Friday and seen more than 60 people arrested.

The protests have occurred at fuel terminal sites across the country since Friday, with protesters blocking access to sites in, amongst others, Tyburn, near Birmingham, Grays in Essex and Staines in Surrey.

Outside the site in Kingsbury, and on roads leading up to it, posters have been displayed making reference to a temporary high court injunction banning protests outside oil terminals.