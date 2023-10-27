No decision yet on whether to close Stratford hotel to asylum seekers

MIGRANTS moved out of hotels who then seek council help for homelessness could end up in temporary accommodation… including hotels.

The Local Government Association (LGA) warned the number of asylum seekers presenting as homeless is likely to “dramatically increase” after the government announced that the number of hotels used to house migrants will be cut by 50 over the next three months.

According to the LGA, councils are also becoming increasingly concerned over the numbers of asylum seekers presenting as homeless and believe this will increase when Home Office accommodation is withdrawn as a result of the current clearance of the asylum backlog.