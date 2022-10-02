Relations between Shipston residents campaigning for their local hospital and the area’s NHS trust took a bitter turn last week.

During a meeting of the League of Friends of Shipston Hospital at Townsend Hall on 20th September, a vote of no confidence was overwhelmingly carried against the South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) by 308 votes to two.

“The sea of arms raised summed up the strong feeling in the community,” said Bryan Stoten, chair of the League of Friends.

Trouble had started before the meeting when the league was told that no one from SWFT would be attending. This is despite the trust continuing to hold £635,000 of funds raised by the League (given over in 2018 to buy land next to the existing hospital) and pleas for clarity on what was happening with the development site from local people.

Artist's impression of the new medical and wellbeing centre to be built on the Ellen Badger Hospital site. (55578177)

The trust on its part put out a bulletin last week saying that the presence of a protected species of bats had caused a slight delay in the development of the site where it is demolishing the old hospital and building a wellbeing and medical centre that will host a wide range of services. Prior to that asbestos found in the old hospital building had also halted progress. However, SWFT still hoped to start work next month, and to begin construction work in 2023.