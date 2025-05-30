SHIPSTON residents have vented their fury, as health chiefs trumpet the reopening of the Ellen Badger.

NHS bosses have invited the community to ‘come and see’ the new ‘hospital,’ at a series of drop-in sessions next week.

But hopping-mad residents have angrily slammed the new building, pointing out that since there are no beds, it’s not a hospital.

Demonstrators outside the new Ellen Badger Hospital building in Shipston on Saturday morning. Photo: Iain Duck

More than 200 people have posted irate retorts to the social media invitation from Stour Health and Wellbeing Partnership and South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT).

Officials describe it as a “state of the art, three-storey building…home to a range of clinical and health and wellbeing services” and “a groundbreaking new community facility”.

But local opinion is far less flattering, with many slating the red-brick building as ‘a monstrosity,’ and lambasting health bosses for refusing to include beds.

The new centre also has no minor injuries department or x-ray services, forcing patients to travel to Moreton, Warwick or Banbury.

Jane Dempsey Sharp, who lives in Shipston, criticised the new centre as “a white elephant”.

She said: “No minor injuries, so still a drive to Moreton, or if your injury is Tuesday to Friday, Stratford and for those who can’t drive tough luck.

“Minds were made up by management a long way away from Shipston and most normal people’s realities.

“The demand is there, it’s just staff issues and it means we all have to travel to Warwick to have x-rays.

Ellen Badger wellbeing hub

“Even if you get to a minor injuries clinic and they think it’s broken or needs an x-ray, they then send you on to Warwick and, again, a car is needed and A&E at Warwick is always full to the rafters.”

Jackie Bedford-Faulkner, who also lives locally, is equally furious, saying: “This monstrosity of a building does not appear to align with the signage, which is wholly misleading.

“This is not a ‘hospital’ - you have taken away vital services which could have serious consequences- shame on all those who have let this happen, it’s truly disgraceful!”

Others poured scorn on the health officials description, with one man fuming: “It’s not a hospital, to be a hospital it needs beds and minor injuries unit.

“Rename it to a drop-in centre because that’s all it is.”

Another infuriated resident demanded: “Why has it got hospital on the outside of the building, when it’s just a well-being centre?”

A bewildered woman seethed: “I don’t understand how anyone can think this is progress, we Shipston residents now have an ugly box of a building to look at and less services provided to us.

“A real disappointment.”

Another exasperated woman, whose family relied on the Ellen Badger before it was closed, added: “I am so sad the Ellen Badger hospital has morphed into a larger version of the medical centre.

“No beds, no x-ray facilities or other referral opportunities…it’s not a hospital and has certainly short-changed Shipston.”

She added: “There are many families and older people who benefited from this precious facility, including my family.

“You have to ask who makes these decisions to waste millions of pounds - because that’s what it will have cost.”

And another woman pointed out: “No beds, no minor injuries - disgraceful.

“What an eyesore and complete waste of money.”

Others expressed their incredulity that the building has 100 rooms but no beds.

One resident expressed concern for “elderly couples that benefitted from there being beds for their elderly partners, after falls and surgery - not all elderly people have children to take them to hospitals miles from Shipston.”

The fury and outrage reflects the community’s shock reaction in March, when they were given the long-feared news that the Ellen Badger would not be getting hospital beds.

At the time residents said they felt “lied to for seven years”.

That announcement from the Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) that confirmed the town would not see the return of beds, followed years of rallies, petitions and protests announcement

Before it was demolished for redevelopment, the Ellen Badger Hospital had 16 community beds – whittled down from around 35 in 2000 – which people of the town believed would be returned once the rebuild of the site was complete.

After first revealing designs for a new hospital and medical complex in 2020, SWFT then spent the next five years backtracking on plans to include beds.

At the time of the announcement, Danielle Oum, chair of NHS Coventry and Warwickshire ICB, said: “The decision to permanently locate community rehabilitation beds in south Warwickshire across two sites will mean care is close to the majority of patients, whilst also ensuring value for money in our services.

“Since the beds were temporarily relocated in January 2022, we have closely monitored the impact on patients and we know this model works, so we are confident this decision is the right one for south Warwickshire.

“I’d like to thank everyone who participated in the consultation process and assure them we have heard their concerns.

“We recognise there was significant public support for the three-site model, especially in Shipston.

“However, as a board we believe that the two-site option provides high-quality care while being more affordable, focuses on the places with the most patients needing rehabilitation, and supports how our staff currently work across south Warwickshire.

“Although we will no longer be delivering community bedded rehabilitation from the Ellen Badger site, it is important that we acknowledge the issues identified through the consultation process in how we support rural communities’ access to health and care services.

“To address this, the ICB board has committed to ongoing engagement with rural communities to identify gaps in provision and develop services that meet the needs of people living in these areas.”

The drop-in sessions are on Monday 2nd, Wednesday 4th and Friday 6th June between 10am-12 noon and 2pm-4pm.