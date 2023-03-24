WORK has yet to begin on a Cotswold pub that closed more than a year ago after a devastating fire caused widespread damage.

Flapping plastic and scaffolding obscures the honey-coloured stone of the Grade II-listed Churchill Arms in Paxford as question marks remain over its future.

The 17th century pub – which lies off the Campden Road (B4305) towards Shipston about three miles from Chipping Campden – built up a great reputation under Nick Deverell-Smith, who trained with Marco Pierre White and Gordon Ramsay.