A DISTRAUGHT Stratford mum has warned parents to beware temporary tattoos after fears her young son is scarred for life.

Monika Shakesheff told how a ‘fun’ henna tattoo for nine-year-old Ollie while the family were holidaying in Turkey turned into a nightmare.

Ollie chose a 10cm wolf pattern on the left-hand side of his chest but although he had a patch test beforehand, by the time they returned to their Bridgetown home, his skin was itching and “oozing yellow liquid”.