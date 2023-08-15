Stratford-upon-Avon mum warns of temporary ‘fun’ tattoo that might scar her nine-year-old son for life
Published: 15:00, 15 August 2023
A DISTRAUGHT Stratford mum has warned parents to beware temporary tattoos after fears her young son is scarred for life.
Monika Shakesheff told how a ‘fun’ henna tattoo for nine-year-old Ollie while the family were holidaying in Turkey turned into a nightmare.
Ollie chose a 10cm wolf pattern on the left-hand side of his chest but although he had a patch test beforehand, by the time they returned to their Bridgetown home, his skin was itching and “oozing yellow liquid”.