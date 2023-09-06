The Herald goes down half-remembered lane to recall the night-haunts of yesteryear.

Bamboodle nightclub in Union Street, closed circa 2016. Very popular with the young crew in Stratford but closed due to overcrowding after visits from district council officers.

Oscars – a quirky setting located upstairs in a former restaurant. Always busy but not a permanent feature.

Last night of the Boat House, 1994. Photo Dave Harrison

Bar M/Bureau/Maison – a fave with youngsters and sometimes frequented by the odd Premier League footballer like Lee Hendrie. Many will remember it as the Green Dragon pub. The club closed in 2014.