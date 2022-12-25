Stratford musician pens song to highlight the issue of loneliness for older people at Christmas
Published: 16:00, 25 December 2022
CHRISTMAS is the best time for a family get-together – but according to leading charity Age UK, 1.3 million older people will be spending the festive period alone.
And to highlight this issue, Stratford musician Nick Gough has written and recorded a Christmas song that he hopes will get people thinking.
The 58-year-old – who grew up in Bramhall, Stockport, before moving to town at the age of 21 – told the Herald that the idea to write Alone for Christmas came about two years ago when he was looking into various news reports on loneliness among older people.