CHRISTMAS is the best time for a family get-together – but according to leading charity Age UK, 1.3 million older people will be spending the festive period alone.

Composer and musician Nick Gough. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61460143)

And to highlight this issue, Stratford musician Nick Gough has written and recorded a Christmas song that he hopes will get people thinking.

The 58-year-old – who grew up in Bramhall, Stockport, before moving to town at the age of 21 – told the Herald that the idea to write Alone for Christmas came about two years ago when he was looking into various news reports on loneliness among older people.